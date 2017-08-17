Melbourne's Jesse Hogan is among the big inclusions for round 22 of the AFL. (AAP)

Hawthorn's Jaeger O'Meara, Sydney's Josh Kennedy and Melbourne's Jesse Hogan are among the big inclusions for round 22 of the AFL.

Hawthorn star Jaeger O'Meara will make his long-anticipated AFL return after being named to face Carlton on Saturday.

The gun recruit will play his first game since round six after overcoming a lingering knee injury, while goalsneak Paul Puopolo will return from a groin complaint.

O'Meara is one of several big inclusions for the penultimate round of the home-and-away season.

Sydney will welcome back skipper Josh Kennedy for Friday night's blockbuster clash with Adelaide.

Kennedy, who missed the past two games with a hamstring strain, replaces the omitted Nic Newman.

The Crows will line up unchanged at Adelaide Oval after big guns Rory Sloane and Taylor Walker proved their fitness.

Western Bulldogs veteran Dale Morris is set to return from injury well ahead of schedule after breaking his arm in round 18.

There were initially fears Morris may have played his last game, but the 34-year-old has been named along with Jason Johannisen to face Port Adelaide in Ballarat on Saturday.

Collingwood youngster Josh Daicos, the son of Pies legend Peter, will make his debut against Geelong at the MCG.

The excitement around his first game will be tempered by Collingwood losing Alex Fasolo (shoulder), Jordan De Goey (hip) and Tyson Goldsack (soreness) to injuries.

Mitch Duncan returns for the Cats, who will be without big man Rhys Stanley (calf).

Greater Western Sydney's formidable forward line will be bolstered further by the return of Jeremy Cameron and Devon Smith to face West Coast on Saturday night.

Tom Barrass returns for West Coast, while Sharrod Wellingham faces an uncertain future after again being omitted.

Gold Coast and Essendon have made six changes apiece for their clash at Metricon Stadium, with Jobe Watson rested, Michael Hurley out with a calf strain and Zach Merrett back from suspension.

Melbourne spearhead Jesse Hogan is set to return for Sunday's clash with Brisbane but skipper Jack Viney has succumbed to a foot injury.

Fremantle confirmed that former Gold Coast star Harley Bennell will make his Dockers debut against Richmond on Sunday, while St Kilda will welcome back Nick Riewoldt for their game against North Melbourne.