Danny Buderus says Brisbane's Ben Hunt may be a better hooker than halfback as the Broncos continue to peak at the right time of the NRL season.

Just two games off the bench have been enough to convince former Test rake Danny Buderus that Brisbane's Ben Hunt is a better hooker than halfback.

Buderus believes the Broncos must be taken seriously as a premiership threat after regular No.7 Hunt's immediate success at hooker.

The spotlight was always going to be on Hunt before he lined up against his future club St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

But it is set to intensify after Buderus rated Hunt as Brisbane's premiership X-factor after the former No.7 played just two games at hooker off the bench.

Brisbane have cruised into second on the NRL ladder after piling on 86 points in two convincing wins since stalwart rake Andrew McCullough suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In a Wayne Bennett masterstroke, Sam Thaiday has started at hooker before Hunt hits the ground running off the bench after 20 minutes.

The Dragons signed Hunt on a $6 million, five year deal from 2018 as a halfback but Buderus believed the last fortnight showed the playmaker was a better hooker.

"I think so. He can just get out and run and just play," Buderus told Fox Sports' NRL 360.

"Ben at nine - sensational.

"I love McCullough as well but Ben Hunt in there gives them so much potential to attack."

Former Broncos great Trevor Gillmeister said Brisbane's mix at hooker may set them up for their a first grand final win since 2006, snapping their longest premiership drought.

"I think so. Using Sam for the first 20 minutes has been a huge success," he told Queenslanders Only on Fox Sports.

"Sammy is a good defender and then Ben comes on and he has gone up another level, his speed around the ruck has been sensational."

Fellow Queensland legend Billy Moore said Brisbane's form brought back fond memories of the six-time premiers' glory years.

"I look at them now and they remind me of the halcyon days of 1992-93," Moore said of Brisbane, who also won titles in 1997-98, 2000 and 2006.

"They had some great footy players back then - Allan Langer and the Walters brothers.

"And this spine they (also) play off the cuff, they are broken-play specialists.

"If the Broncos forward pack can get downfield these guys can score points with two match-winning centres.

"Back then they had Steve Renouf, now they have Tautau Moga and James Roberts.

"They look like the real challengers to the Melbourne Storm."