Canberra hooker Josh Hodgson reckons the Raiders are now a vastly different side to the one that last faced Penrith and can end their six-game NRL winning run.

The Raiders are in do-or-die territory as they head into the last three weeks before the finals, sitting two wins outside the top eight.

They have two more home games - against Penrith and Newcastle - before finishing the minor round in a tough away trip to likely minor premiers, Melbourne Storm.

The Panthers have won their last six consecutive matches and 10 of their last 12 and loom as a formidable opponent on Sunday at GIO Stadium.

But hooker Josh Hodgson said the Raiders, who themselves have won three on the trot, are now a totally different side to the one that faced Penrith in round 14.

Ahead 20-12 with two minutes to go, Canberra coughed up two converted tries in the final two minutes to surrender victory in Bathurst.

"We've come a long way (since)," Hodgson said.

"Our composure was something we needed to work on earlier in the year, really knowing when to have a simple set and when to throw a little something aside.

"We've got that balance at the minute.

"We've started completing well and looking pretty composed which is what you need at this time of year, and especially this week against Penrith."

Neither team can afford a slip-up given the logjam in the middle part of the ladder, with the Panthers in a group of three teams sitting two wins ahead of the Raiders.

"We know every game is important to us and it's going to be a big one if we did lose it," Hodgson said.

"I'm sure Penrith are coming down here with that attitude as well.

"They know if they lose this game to us, it's going to be a tough run home for them as well because they're going to be chasing their tails."