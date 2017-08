A Senate committee will investigate the influence of political donations on policy decisions.

Labor, Greens and crossbenchers have joined forces to establish a Senate committee to investigate the political influence of donations.

The committee, instigated by the Greens on Thursday and opposed by the government, will inquire into the level of influence political donations exert over policy decisions.

It will also look at how to improve the integrity of political decision-making through the donations regime and is due to report back in November.