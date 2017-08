Deputy Nationals Leader Fiona Nash has told federal parliament she has received advice from the UK Home Office that she is a British citizen.

Ms Nash informed the Senate on Thursday afternoon.

The Senator for New South Wales was born in Sydney in 1965. It's understood she is a British citizen by descent.

She was elected in 2004 and has served in a variety of ministerial roles, including Rural Health, Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, and Assistant Minister for Health.

