Jacqui Lambie is still discussing with Scott Morrison the proposed hike in the Medicare levy. (AAP)

Treasurer Scott Morrison is optimistic of legislating a 0.5 per cent Medicare levy rise as he prepares to introduce legislation to parliament.

Negotiations with the Greens and key Senate crossbenchers have given the federal government confidence it can hike the Medicare levy to fund the national disability insurance scheme.

But independent Jacqui Lambie says she's still talking with Treasurer Scott Morrison about the income level at which a rise from 2 per cent to 2.5 will kick in.

"I want the NDIS and I have no problem with the 0.5 per cent, it's at where do we start," she told ABC radio on Thursday.

Senator Lambie doesn't like the government's position of having those earning $28,000 a year paying an extra $75.

But she believes Labor's compromise of having the levy rise begin for those earning more than $87,000 a year is too high.

"I think we can find some middle ground here," she said.

The senator revealed Mr Morrison is going to provide her with a state-by-state breakdown of who it would impact.

More than three months after announcing the budget measure, the treasurer on Thursday will introduce a package of bills to parliament.

"Now is the time to finish what has been started and fully fund the NDIS once and for all," he told Fairfax Media.