St Kilda have locked away star AFL midfielder Jack Billings on a new two-year deal.

The 21-year-old said he never contemplated leaving the Saints, where the former No.3 draft pick made his debut in 2014.

"I'm so committed to the club, there was no real rush," Billings said of the protracted signing process.