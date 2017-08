Telstra has boosted full-year profit 1.1 per cent to $3.9 billion while revenue grew 0.4 per cent to $26 billion.

Telco giant Telstra Corporation has lifted profit from continuing operations by 1.1 per cent to $3.9 billion, despite highly competitive market conditions.

Continuing operations revenue for the 12 months to June grew 0.4 per cent to $26 billion, while the telco giant's statutory profit of $3.9 billion, was down 32.7 per cent on 2016 when it sold its Autohome shares for $1.8 billion.

Telstra declared a fully franked final dividend of 15.5 cents per share, bringing its total dividend to 31 cents.