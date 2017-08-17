Treasury Wine Estates, which owns the well-known Penfolds label, is planning to boost sales of Penfolds white wines to ease the domination of the reds.

Wine lovers know all about Penfolds luxury red wines, but the whites? Not so much.

Treasury Wine Estates, which owns the iconic Penfolds label, wants to boost interest in Penfolds white wines, which include Yattarna Chardonnay and Max's Chardonnay.

Treasury Wine chief executive Michael Clarke says the company is planning "an exciting white wine strategy for Penfolds", mainly concentrating on chardonnay and riesling.

"Increasing production of white wine under the Penfolds banner represents an additional phase of growth," Mr Clarke said on Thursday.

"We have some exciting plans for this brand on a global stage in fiscal 2019 and beyond."

He said, although wine consumption in Australia is roughly split 60:40 between red and white wine, 90 per cent of Penfolds sales were of red wine.

"There is a huge opportunity to grow white wine" Mr Clarke said.

"We're now significantly accelerating the sourcing of white wine for the Penfolds portfolio."

Mr Clarke said it would take a very long time for a white wine to reach the status of the iconic Penfolds Grange, if at all.

"White wines generally don't hit the price points that Grange hits," he said.

Treasury Wine is also relaunching its sub-$10 commercial brand of wine Lindeman's, with new labels designed to be more attractive to consumers.

Mr Clarke said the relaunch will set up the label for growth around the globe.