Treasury Wine Estates has posted a 55.3 per cent jump in full-year net profit to $269.1 million, mainly boosted by strong earnings growth in the Americas and Asia region, and cost savings.

Revenue for the year to June 30 was up 8.1 per cent to $2.53 billion, and the company declared a 50 per cent-franked final dividend of 13 cents a share, a one cent increase over last year's corresponding unfranked payout.

The company said it will undertake an on-market share buyback of up to $300 million in the 2018 financial year.