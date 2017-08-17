Treasury Wine Estates has posted a 55.3 per cent jump in full-year net profit to $269.1 million, mainly boosted by strong earnings growth in the Americas and Asia region, and cost savings.
Revenue for the year to June 30 was up 8.1 per cent to $2.53 billion, and the company declared a 50 per cent-franked final dividend of 13 cents a share, a one cent increase over last year's corresponding unfranked payout.
The company said it will undertake an on-market share buyback of up to $300 million in the 2018 financial year.