US President Donald Trump is dismantling two advisory panels as a growing number of chief executives announced their resignations following his response to a weekend of violence in Virginia that stoked racial tensions nationwide.

"Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!" Trump wrote on Twitter.