After an embarrassing exodus of business leaders, US President Donald Trump has been forced to disband two of his key advisory groups, including the American Manufacturing Council headed by Australia's Andrew Liveris.

It is a major backflip for Mr Trump.

A day earlier the president boasted he could easily fill the vacancies left by the resignations of chief executives from major US companies upset by his response to the deadly white supremacist clash in Charlottesville, Virginia, on the weekend.

"Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both," Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

"Thank you all!"

Mr Trump made the move after the Policy Forum met on Wednesday morning and many of the members indicated they would resign.

In January, Mr Trump named Mr Liveris, the Darwin-born chairman and chief executive of Michigan-headquartered The Dow Chemical Company, as head of the Manufacturing Council.

It was a key strategy to create jobs in the US.

A Dow spokesperson had told AAP on Tuesday Mr Liveris would remain on the council.

This was despite the heads of drug-maker Merck, sports apparel giant Under Armour, tech multinational Intel, the Alliance for American Manufacturing and the largest group of unions in the US, the AFL-CIO, all quitting the council.

It appears Mr Trump, who talked up his business acumen on the campaign trail, made a pre-emptive strike in disbanding the two groups.

Shortly after Mr Trump's tweet, the CEOs of two other major companies, Johnson & Johnson and 3M, both announced they were resigning from the council.

Mr Trump was condemned universally for insisting groups protesting the white nationalists were just as much to blame for the violence in Charlottesville.

"The president's most recent statements equating those who are motivated by race-based hate with those who stand up against hatred is unacceptable and has changed our decision to participate in the White House Manufacturing Advisory Council," wrote Johnson & Johnson chief executive Alex Gorsky, who had previously indicated he would remain on the council.