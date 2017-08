Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say a warm spring is on the way, with temperatures expected to be higher than average between September and November.

A warm and dry spring is on the way for much of Australia.

Temperatures are expected to be warmer than average for most parts of the country between September and November, the Bureau of Meteorology's latest climate outlook released on Thursday says.

Rainfall is likely to be below average for western parts of Australia during spring but southern Queensland can expect wetter conditions in September.