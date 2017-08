Coal miner Whitehaven has posted a massive 20-fold jump in full-year profit to $405.4 million, on the back of higher volumes and a jump in prices.

Revenue for the year to June 30 was up 52.3 per cent to $1.77 billion.

The company has forecast production to be slightly higher in FY18, between 22 and 23 million tonnes, and says it distribute 20 cents a share to shareholders but did not not declare a dividend.