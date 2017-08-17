WHO CONDUCTED THE STUDY?
Researchers at King's College London
WHERE DID THE DATA COME FROM?
A national nutrition and diet survey run between 2008 and 2012 involving 802 children aged 4 - 10 years and 884 children aged 11 - 18 years involved.
WHERE WAS THE STUDY PUBLISHED?
British Journal of Nutrition
KEY FINDINGS INCLUDE:
* 31.5 per cent of those who skipped breakfast did not meet the minimum iron compared to only 4.4 per cent of breakfast consuming children
* 19 per cent did not meet recommended calcium intake, compared to 2.9 per cent of breakfast consuming children
* 21.5 per cent did not meet lower levels for iodine, compared to 3.3 per cent of breakfast consuming children
* No children who consumed breakfast daily had a folate intake below the recommended compared to 7.3 per cent of those who skipped breakfast