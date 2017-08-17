A new study has found kids who skips breakfast miss out on vital nutrients.

WHO CONDUCTED THE STUDY?

Researchers at King's College London

WHERE DID THE DATA COME FROM?

A national nutrition and diet survey run between 2008 and 2012 involving 802 children aged 4 - 10 years and 884 children aged 11 - 18 years involved.

WHERE WAS THE STUDY PUBLISHED?

British Journal of Nutrition

KEY FINDINGS INCLUDE:

* 31.5 per cent of those who skipped breakfast did not meet the minimum iron compared to only 4.4 per cent of breakfast consuming children

* 19 per cent did not meet recommended calcium intake, compared to 2.9 per cent of breakfast consuming children

* 21.5 per cent did not meet lower levels for iodine, compared to 3.3 per cent of breakfast consuming children

* No children who consumed breakfast daily had a folate intake below the recommended compared to 7.3 per cent of those who skipped breakfast