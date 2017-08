A South Australian MP who sits in the upper house as a member of the Nick Xenophon team has quit the party.

Nick Xenophon MP John Darley has quit the party but will remain in the South Australian parliament as an independent.

Mr Darley announced his decision on Thursday but has declined to detail the reasons for the split.

"There are many things I could say as to why I have resigned. However, it is not my place to speak publicly about internal party matters," he said in a statement.