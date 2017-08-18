A five-year-old Irish boy is being treated for a broken leg after he and his family were caught up in the terror attack in Barcelona.

An Irish boy celebrating his fifth birthday has suffered a broken leg after his family was caught up in the terror attack in Barcelona.

The boy's father also has leg injuries after a van was driven into innocent people in Las Ramblas, one of the busiest avenues in the Spanish city.

The father and son were part a family of four, including the mother and a daughter, and are understood to have been on a trip to celebrate the boy's birthday.

The youngster suffered a broken femur.

The mother and father are understood to be from Cebu in the Philippines and are naturalised Irish citizens. They hold dual citizenship. The children were born in Ireland.