Complaints about campaign advertisements during the same-sex marriage survey won't be handled by the Advertising Standards Board.

"It is likely that most advertisements discussing or advocating the respective yes or no cases or participation or otherwise in the survey will be considered to be political advertising," the Advertising Standards Board said on its website.

The ASB said it was important for it to be impartial and free from perceptions of political bias and "adjudicating on complaints about election advertising could be regarded as unduly restricting the implied constitutional freedom of political communication or interfering with the political process".