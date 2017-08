The teenage brother of one of those arrested for an attack in Barcelona that killed 13 people has been named as the alleged driver of the van.

Spain's security forces have named Moussa Oukabir, the teenage brother of one of those arrested for an attack in Barcelona that killed 13 people and injured at least 80, as the alleged driver of the van .

Police sources say the main hypothesis investigators are working with is that the younger brother, Moussa, drove the van that ploughed into dozens of pedestrians at the Rambla boulevard on Thursday afternoon.