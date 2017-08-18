Australian golfers Daniel Valente and David McKenzie are tied for second at the Fiji International, three shots off the pace.

Australians Daniel Valente and David McKenzie are tied for second at the Australasian Tour's Fiji International, but have their work cut out with leader Daniel Pearce pulling away.

Pearce extended his lead to three shots at Natadola Bay after a strong start to Friday's second round.

The Kiwi picked up two shots on his front nine to move to eight under for the tournament.

Valente, who was the last player to join the field of the $1.5-million event, was even par after his opening nine holes.

Veteran McKenzie moved level with Valente at five under for the tournament, picking up a shot in his first 12 holes after posting an opening-round 68 on Thursday.