Australian captain Meg Lanning will miss up to eight months of cricket after undergoing shoulder surgery.

"Meg has been managing a right shoulder injury and following the recent World Cup it became apparent that she would require surgery," Australian team physiotherapist Kate Mahoney said on Friday.

"She will require a long rehabilitation period of six to eight months."

Lanning underwent surgery this week.

"Whilst it's very disappointing to be unavailable for the Ashes, I'm looking forward to getting stuck into my rehabilitation and returning to cricket as soon as possible," she said.

"It's an incredibly special occasion for any cricketer to be a part of and I wish the team all the best as they set out to retain the Ashes."

It's a devastating blow for world No.1 Australia, who will face World Cup winners England in the seven-match, multi-format series from October 22.

Lanning averages 54 in one-day international cricket with 11 centuries and has played 136 international matches.

Selectors are yet to name her replacement as captain.

Bowler Rachael Haynes was made skipper in Lanning's absence during the World Cup in England last month, ahead of vice-captain Alex Blackwell.