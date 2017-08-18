The federal government says two men and a one Australian woman have been caught up in the terror attack in Spain.

One Australian woman, believed to be from NSW, is in hospital and two young Australian men have been "affected" in a terrorist attack in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop said the woman was in a serious but stable condition. The men are believed to be from Victoria.

"They're in direct contact with consular staff. They have advised they were directly affected," Ms Bishop said in Melbourne on Friday.

"I'm not sure if they have injured or they just need to see a medical professional."

Ms Bishop said consular officials were seeking more information on the woman who was hospitalised.

"We know she is in a serious but stable condition. Our consular staff will be at the hospital as soon as possible."

More than 13 people were killed - Ms Bishop put the toll at 16 - and more than 100 injured when a white van ploughed into crowds on Las Ramblas.

Witnesses have described horrific scenes and fearful crowds in the aftermath of the attack, which has been claimed by Islamic State.

Ms Bishop described it as an "atrocity".

"The Australian government condemns this brutal and deliberate act clearly designed to harm tourists on holidays in Spain," she said.

"The Australian government extends its deepest sorrow to the victims and their families.

"We stand with the Government of Spain in denouncing this appalling act."

The federal government is asking anyone who was in the area of the attack to urgently contact consular or local authorities to let their families and friends back home in Australia know that they are safe.

Contact numbers: Calling from Australia 1300 555335; calling from overseas plus 61, 2662613305.