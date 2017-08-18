Defence Minister Marise Payne is tight lipped on whether Australia played an operational role in the reported deaths of terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and his sons.

Defence Minister Marise Payne has hinted Australia could have prevented the likely deaths of Khaled Sharrouf's children in a US airstrike on an Islamic State stronghold in Syria.

Ms Payne confirmed there are reliable reports Australia's most wanted terrorist and his two sons - Abdullah, 12 and Zarqawi, 11 - were killed last week.

Senator Payne won't say whether Australia played an operational role in their deaths.

"I'm not going to go into the details," she told Sky News on Friday.

Asked about the rules of engagement in war zones in situations involving children, Senator Payne said: "We take every care to ensure that those who are not part of the direct (terrorist) activity are not caught up in those processes."

"From time-to-time they will be."

Senator Payne acknowledged Australia and other nations had the power to "red flag" coalition airstrike attacks.

"It's not as simple as saying Australia can green light an attack, it's a very complex process," she said.

"Every single circumstance is different every single circumstance is considered on its merits."

Director-general of Security Duncan Lewis declined to comment on the reports when quizzed by reporters in Canberra.