Kieran Foran is no certainty to play for the Warriors again after injuring his back in Friday night's NRL loss to South Sydney.

Foran, who will head to Canterbury next season, injured his back when he was hit after kicking in the second half of the 36-18 defeat.

The 2011 premiership-winner played on for around 10 minutes after copping the knock, before heading from the field.

"I landed awkwardly on the bottom of my back so just in a bit of pain at the moment," he said.

When asked whether he was concerned about being available for the final two games of the season, Foran was non-committal.

"I'm not too sure yet," he said.

"I will get the doctor to assess me when we get back to the hotel and then we'll go from there."

Foran has endured a difficult run in 2017. While he has only lost four games to injury, he has battled ongoing hamstring and shoulder complaints throughout the season.

After missing last week's loss to Canberra, he pulled through unscathed on Friday night but his fitness has been a constant concern for coach Stephen Kearney.

"It has been a tough year for him," Kearney said.

"If it's not one thing it's another. It has been a challenge for him in that sense.

"That's had a bit of an impact on the team."

Kearney was unsure whether the 27-year-old would be fit to take on Manly next weekend in Auckland, before they face the Wests Tigers in the final round.

"It's very hard to say," Kearney said.

"We've got a Sunday match so it's a very long turn around."

Meanwhile the Warriors also lost Queensland State of Origin prop Jacob Lillyman to a torn biceps on Friday night, with his season certain to be over.