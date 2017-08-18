Injured people react after a van crashed into pedestrians in Las Ramblas, downtown Barcelona, Spain, 17 August 2017. (EFE)

At least 80 people have been hospitalized and around 12 have died, Catalonia's regional head, Carles Puigdemont, told a news conference. It was still not clear how many attackers had been involved in the incident.

Puigdemont said people had been flocking to hospitals in Barcelona to give blood.

Authorities also said they are treating the incident as a terror attack. "We confirm the terrorist attack," Catalan police said. "The protocol for terrorist attacks has been activated."

According to initial reports a van crashed into a crowd in Barcelona's famous Placa Catalunya square at Las Ramblas area injuring several.

Two suspects have been arrested, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said. According to Spanish newspaper El Periodico, the suspect had been hiding in the Turkish restaurant Luna de Istanbul in the center of the city.

People run down a street in Barcelona, Spain, after the attack.

Barcelona's mayor, Ada Colau, said the city would hold a minute of silence on Friday at midday.

Injured people are treated after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district.

Mossos d'Esquadra Police officers and emergency service workers move an injured man.

Witnesses said the van zigzagged down the busy Barcelona busiest tourist destination -- at the height of the tourist season -- mowing people down and leaving bloodied bodies scattered on the ground.

Police officers stand next to the van involved on an attack in Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday.

The tragedy follows other similar terrorist attacks across Europe, many of which involved the use of vehicles. Most recently, a man drove a car into pedestrians, killing four people, on Westminster Bridge in London on March 22.