Puigdemont said people had been flocking to hospitals in Barcelona to give blood.
Authorities also said they are treating the incident as a terror attack. "We confirm the terrorist attack," Catalan police said. "The protocol for terrorist attacks has been activated."
Two suspects have been arrested, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said. According to Spanish newspaper El Periodico, the suspect had been hiding in the Turkish restaurant Luna de Istanbul in the center of the city.
Barcelona's mayor, Ada Colau, said the city would hold a minute of silence on Friday at midday.
Witnesses said the van zigzagged down the busy Barcelona busiest tourist destination -- at the height of the tourist season -- mowing people down and leaving bloodied bodies scattered on the ground.
The tragedy follows other similar terrorist attacks across Europe, many of which involved the use of vehicles. Most recently, a man drove a car into pedestrians, killing four people, on Westminster Bridge in London on March 22.