Ace goal shooter Caitlin Bassett is the new captain of the world champion Australian netball team.

Bassett and will be supported by Madi Robinson and Gabi Simpson, who will be co-vice captains.

They will lead the Diamonds in the upcoming Netball Quad Series, then the Constellation Cup series against New Zealand, a January Quad Series and the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.