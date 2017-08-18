Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett is unsure whether veteran prop Adam Blair will remain there next year. (AAP)

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett is unsure whether veteran prop Adam Blair will break Broncos hearts and take up a lucrative rival offer.

No one doubts Adam Blair's love for NRL club Brisbane, coach Wayne Bennett says.

But the Broncos mentor is unsure whether the Kiwi international will break Brisbane hearts and take up a lucrative rival offer.

Off-contract prop Blair is expected to announce his future in the next week after reports he had been tempted by big-money deals from Newcastle and the Warriors.

There was even speculation Blair would make the call before second-placed Brisbane's Friday night home clash with St George Illawarra.

Bennett said he could not get a read on the 31-year-old as he mulled over his future.

"I am not confident he will stay but I am not confident he will leave either," he said.

"He has a big decision to make but I don't know where that is at at the moment.

"I am sure he will come back and talk to me about it when it is all clear in his head."

Bennett said the 39-Test veteran faced an agonising "love versus money" decision.

Blair will reportedly sacrifice $1.5 million if he knocks back four-year offers from the Knights and the Warriors and remains at Brisbane where he has been based since 2015.

"We love him here at the club and he loves the club, that is not an issue," Bennett said.

"It's just about the financial rewards for his future in the long term."

Blair is believed to be torn over whether to take the money and leave Brisbane with his young family after taking on a mentor role for budding forwards such as Joe Ofahengaue and Tevita Pangai Jr.