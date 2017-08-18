Canterbury's NRL clash with Manly will be reminiscent of a high-school reunion for coach Des Hasler including a catch-up with a successful former friend and the chance to ruin a party.
The Bulldogs face Hasler's former dual NRL premiership-winning side at ANZ Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
And while the 2012 and 2014 runners-up have struggled to forget their 36-0 hiding from the Sea Eagles in March, they are ready to try and shake up the seventh-place side's run into September.
"They gave us a real kick up the backside last time we came up against them over at Brookvale," Canterbury hooker Moses Mbye said.
"They punished us over there, we didn't score a point.
"(But) we've got an opportunity to spoil their party."
Manly have dropped their guard in recent weeks to lower-placed teams including a 52-22 thrashing by St George Illawarra last month and a 30-26 loss to wooden spoon contenders the Wests Tigers last weekend.
"They got touched up last week by the Tigers and they're going to be jumping out of their skin for a good game against us," Mbye said.
"I think we can do the same result as the Tigers did."
The 2017 season marks the first time Hasler hasn't taken a side into the NRL finals as head coach since 2004.
It's also the first time Mbye has missed the NRL finals after making his first-grade debut with the club in 2014.
"We miss that feeling of winning, I certainly do," the 24-year-old said.
"But the fortunate thing is we get another chance at it next year.
"It's a bit more motivation to not feel this feeling again come 2018."
Canterbury have a 7-14 record this season with games against Manly, Gold Coast and St George Illawarra remaining.