Des Hasler might have that high school reunion feeling when the Bulldogs take on Manly. (AAP)

The Canterbury Bulldogs know they have little to celebrate this NRL season but are looking to deflate Manly's finals preparations.

Canterbury's NRL clash with Manly will be reminiscent of a high-school reunion for coach Des Hasler including a catch-up with a successful former friend and the chance to ruin a party.

The Bulldogs face Hasler's former dual NRL premiership-winning side at ANZ Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

And while the 2012 and 2014 runners-up have struggled to forget their 36-0 hiding from the Sea Eagles in March, they are ready to try and shake up the seventh-place side's run into September.

"They gave us a real kick up the backside last time we came up against them over at Brookvale," Canterbury hooker Moses Mbye said.

"They punished us over there, we didn't score a point.

"(But) we've got an opportunity to spoil their party."

Manly have dropped their guard in recent weeks to lower-placed teams including a 52-22 thrashing by St George Illawarra last month and a 30-26 loss to wooden spoon contenders the Wests Tigers last weekend.

"They got touched up last week by the Tigers and they're going to be jumping out of their skin for a good game against us," Mbye said.

"I think we can do the same result as the Tigers did."

The 2017 season marks the first time Hasler hasn't taken a side into the NRL finals as head coach since 2004.

It's also the first time Mbye has missed the NRL finals after making his first-grade debut with the club in 2014.

"We miss that feeling of winning, I certainly do," the 24-year-old said.

"But the fortunate thing is we get another chance at it next year.

"It's a bit more motivation to not feel this feeling again come 2018."

Canterbury have a 7-14 record this season with games against Manly, Gold Coast and St George Illawarra remaining.