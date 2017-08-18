An Australian soldier during the battle of Long Tan in Vietnam on August 18, 1966 (AAP)

Vietnam War veterans will be honoured at a remembrance ceremony in Canberra on Friday on the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

The sacrifices and courage of Australian troops who fought in Vietnam will be honoured at ceremonies marking the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, who fought in the Vietnam War, and Veterans Affairs Minister Dan Tehan will attend a remembrance service in Canberra on Friday morning.

"Today we remember nearly 60,000 Australian men and women who served in the Vietnam War between 1962 and 1975, including 521 who lost their lives and more than 3000 who were wounded," Mr Tehan said.

Friday is Vietnam Veterans Day and also marks the 51st anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

One hundred and five Australians and three New Zealanders fought at Long Tan - one of the war's fiercest battles.

Seventeen Australians were killed in action and 25 were wounded, one of whom later died of his wounds.