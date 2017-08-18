Former England cricket skipper Alastair Cook has moved up to 11th in the list of all-time greatest Test centurions after his hundred against the West Indies.

Alastair Cook has edged past Matthew Hayden and is now eyeing Steve Waugh in cricket's list of all-time greatest Test centurions.

The former England skipper struck an unbeaten 153 against the West Indies on Thursday to register his 31st century and move up the elite list to 11th.

He is now just one behind Waugh and has an opportunity to catch the ex-Australian captain in this year's Ashes series in Australia.

All-time list:

51-Sachin Tendulkar, India (200 Tests)

45-Jacques Kallis, South Africa (166)

41-Ricky Ponting, Australia (168)

38-Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka (134)

36-Rahul Dravid, India (164)

34-Sunil Gavaskar, India (125)

34-Brian Lara, West Indies (131)

34-Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka (149)

34-x-Younis Khan, Pakistan (118)

32-Steve Waugh, Australia (168)

31-x-Alastair Cook, England (145)

30-Matthew Hayden, Australia (103)

30-Shivnarine Chanderpaul, West Indies (164)

29-Don Bradman, Australia (52)

x-denotes active