Injury-hit North Queensland should have the services of Te Maire Martin and Lachlan Coote in Saturday night's crunch NRL clash against Cronulla.

North Queensland pair Te Maire Martin and Lachlan Coote are set to line up against Cronulla on Saturday after getting through the NRL team's final training session unscathed.

A final decision won't be made until match morning but coach Paul Green said unless their respective knee problems flare up, they will play.

Halfback Michael Morgan (concussion) has also been given the green light in another boost to the injury-ravaged Cowboys, who are at risk of slipping out of the top eight if they lose at home to the reigning premiers.