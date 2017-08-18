The Wallabies face the prospect of playing the All Blacks before the smallest Bledisloe Cup crowd ever at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.

Wallabies superstar Israel Folau is urging fans to get behind their bold bid for a morale-boosting victory over the All Blacks amid fears of the worst Bledisloe Cup turnout ever at ANZ Stadium.

Australian rugby is on the nose after the ARU's shambolic handling of SANZAR's downsizing of Super Rugby, no wins from 26 provincial clashes with New Zealand opposition in 2016 and a 14-year Bledisloe blackout for the Wallabies.

The doom and gloom has led to slow ticket sales and forecasts of barely 50,000 spectators fronting up for Saturday night's Rugby Championship opener in Sydney.

The record low Bledisloe attendance for ANZ Stadium is 65,238 that endured last year's demoralising 42-8 loss for the Wallabies, while the average crowd since the reconfiguration of the Olympic venue in 2001 is 76,219.

A roll-up of less than 54,937 on Saturday would be less than half of the world-record rugby crowd of 109,874 that witnessed the so-called match of the century in 2000 when the All Blacks denied the Wallabies 39-35 in a thriller, after leading 24-0 in just nine minutes.

"For us as players, it's a big part for us to really get up when we see a lot of our fans and supporters turn up," Folau said.

"I've had some really great memories in the past.

"Such a great stadium and hopefully they can turn out for us as a team (and we can) put out a performance they're really happy and excited with and really proud of."

Folau knows the Wallabies have a chance to win back the paying public.

"Obviously that's important to win back a lot of the fans," he said.

"But I think more importantly for ourselves as a team if we get the right result on the weekend, it's definitely going to help us (get) the boost of confidence that we need to be able to get the Test match series, or the Rugby Championships from the start.

"This will definitely help us on the weekend."