One Australian is missing and four others have been injured in a terror attack in Barcelona, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has confirmed.

Two NSW women remain in serious but stable conditions in hospital, while two Victorian men - both of whom were hit by the attacker's van - have been discharged after receiving treatment.

"We are concerned, but we are working closely with authorities to determine the whereabouts of the one Australian unaccounted for," Ms Bishop told reporters in Melbourne on Friday.

At least 16 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after the vehicle ploughed into pedestrians at Barcelona's famed Las Ramblas boulevard.

There are no reports any Australians were involved in two connected attacks in the Spanish towns of Cambrils and Alcanar, both south of Barcelona.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms these brutal and cowardly attacks, and in the case of Las Ramblas, clearly designed to harm and affect tourists who were visiting the area," Ms Bishop said.

"The Australian government remains committed to ensuring that Australians are as safe as they can be, either overseas or here in Australia."

Australia's consular hotline has received more than 380 calls, with government advice updated to urge travellers to exercise caution and heed the directions of local authorities.

There are 2000 Australians registered with the embassy as being in Spain, and roughly 20,000 Australians in Spain at any one time.