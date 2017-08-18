Healthscope will book a $55 million impairment charge after agreeing to divest its standalone medical centres operations.

Private hospital operator Healthscope has agreed to sell its standalone medical centres operations to Fullerton Health for $55 million.

The unit consists of 43 medical centres, four specialist skin clinics and one specialist breast diagnostic clinic which together contributed about two per cent of the group's operating earnings in the first half of FY2017.

Healthscope says it will book a $54.7 million non-cash impairment charge in relation to the sale, but the divestment will enable it to focus on its core hospitals and international pathology operations.