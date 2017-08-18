Mitchell Starc will skip another tour with the Ashes looming later this year. (AAP)

Mitchell Starc will miss Australia's limited-overs tour of India starting next month as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Australia will arrive in India on September 17 for five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches, but pace spearhead Starc has been ruled out in the hopes of getting him available for the summer's Ashes series.

"He will be unavailable for the tour of India and will continue his rehab in Australia with an aim to have him play for New South Wales in the domestic one-day cup," team physio David Beakley said on Friday.