A combined picture of One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson taking off a burqa during Senate Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra. (AAP)

Pauline Hanson has defended her entry into parliament dressed in a burqa, telling Sky News "We have to be logical about this. Listen to what the Australian people want."

She has drawn a stinging rebuke from the attorney-general and wide condemnation from the Senate after entering federal parliament wearing a burqa.

The One Nation leader took her seat during question time on Thursday wearing the Islamic veil, before removing it to ask Attorney-General George Brandis whether the government would consider banning the burqa.

Hanson's calls to ban burqas 'oppressive' to Muslims

"We are spending $16 million on security around the Parliament House" Ms Hanson said. "We're building fences. We're changing security when you actually come into Parliamant House. And yet when I donned that burqa in my office .. I walked down the halls of paliament, down the stairs and at the base I met two security guards."

She went on to say: "And then going into the chamber .. Senator Whish-Wilson from the Greens, he saw me, he didn't know it was me. He saw a woman, or a person in a burqa. And then he comes up and he puts out his hand and I shook his hand. He's never done that to me as Pauline Hanson the Senator."

"Then I went into the chamber, not at any time did anyone say 'can you prove who you are? Lift up the burqa and let's see if it's Pauline Hanson'".

Pauline Hanson defends Burqa act

The full-length garment, which covers the entire body and face, has been banned in several European countries including France, the Netherlands and Belgium as well as African nations Chad and Congo-Brazzaville.

Pauline Hanson takes off burqa

German chancellor Angela Merkel has also called for a ban.

An angry Senator Brandis said the government would not consider such a ban.

"I would caution and counsel you with respect to be very, very careful of the offence you may do to the religious sensibilities of other Australians," he said.