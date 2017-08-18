James Murdoch has penned a memo to colleagues which speaks against US President Donald Trump's controversial reaction to the Charlottesville protests.

James Murdoch, the chief executive officer of 21st Century Fox, has spoken out against US President Donald Trump's controversial reaction to the violence in Charlottesville.

Murdoch, the younger son of Fox News chairman Rupert Murdoch, has written a memo to colleagues calling the deadly violence and Trump's response to it a concern to "all of us as Americans and free people".

"The presence of hate in our society was appallingly laid bare as we watched swastikas brandished on the streets of Charlottesville and acts of brutal terrorism and violence perpetrated by a racist mob," Murdoch wrote in the strongly worded message.

"I can't even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists. Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so."

One woman died and 19 others were injured when a car crashed into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally last weekend.

Trump drew ire on Saturday when he said there was violence on "many sides" when referring to the Charlottesville tragedy, failing to call out white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups by name. It took him two days to do so, issuing a statement condemning the groups on Monday.

But the president appeared to backtrack on Tuesday blaming "both sides" for the violence.

Following this several CEOs resigned from his Manufacturing Council, before both that group and his Strategy and Policy Forum dissolved altogether.