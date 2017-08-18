Financial data firm Link Group has produced a solid list in earnings and operating profit for its first full year of ASX-listed operation.

Link Group has more than doubled its full-year net profit to $84.6 million in its sophomore earnings report following its entry to the ASX in October, 2015.

The statutory net profit figure was lifted by significant items relating to Link's initial public offer and improved post-listing costs, with the company's operating profit of $123.8 million up 21 per cent on the previous year.

Revenue from ordinary activities for the year to June 30 was up 0.5 per cent at $780 million and Link declared a final dividend of eight cents per share, fully franked.