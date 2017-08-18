A narrowed-down potential search zone for MH370 has emerged, and the families of the passengers are frustrated authorities aren't immediately resuming the hunt.

Families of people on board MH370 say it is inexplicable authorities keep insisting a fresh search needs a "precise location", and new evidence is pointing to a narrow zone where the wreckage might be.

A Geoscience Australia report released this week revealed French authorities captured satellite images of likely man-made objects in part of the southern Indian Ocean deemed most likely to hold the wreckage, two weeks after the plane vanished.

The objects were within a 25,000 square kilometre area that the Australian Transport Safety Bureau believes may hold the jet, but has not been searched as it is to the north of the official 120,000 sq km search zone.

The official search was suspended in January, 33 months after the Boeing 777 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people aboard.

"Repeatedly invoking the requirement of a 'precise location' by Australia and Malaysia coupled with China's silence signifies a collective determination to dodge any and every effort to resume the search for MH370," the families said.

"Voice 370 finds the current state of affairs inexplicable, illogical and unjustifiable."

Malaysia's aviation chief Azharuddin Abdul Rahman responded to a CSIRO report analysing the refined ocean drift pattern, also released this week, saying: "We remain to be guided how this can be used to assist us in identifying the specific location of the aircraft."

He said several proposals from parties interested in searching for MH370 had been received and were being assessed.

These include US seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity.