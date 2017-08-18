Gold Coast's Nathan Peats (front) says it would be unfair to sack coach Neil Henry. (AAP)

Gold Coast hooker Nathan Peats has jumped to the defence of embattled coach Neil Henry.

A frank and forthright Peats described as "bull****" stories linking young halves Kane Elgey and Ash Taylor to an early exit from the club unless Henry was sacked.

Henry may have coached his last game in charge of the Titans following their 30-8 drubbing at the hands of Parramatta in Sydney on Thursday night.

Henry's future is under a cloud after he this week was forced into an emergency crisis meeting with the club over his strained relationship with fullback Jarryd Hayne.

However NSW No.9 Peats said it shouldn't be Henry's head on the chopping block and reinforced the senior playing group's support for their coach.

"He's not on the field missing tackles and giving away fifth tackle penalties," Peats said.

"He's up in box and giving us our game plan and we're just not executing it, we're not doing the right stuff. We're making it too hard for ourselves.

"In the second half (against Parramatta) we were out on our feet because we were giving away s*** penalties all the time. He's not to blame."

Peats hit out at rumours there were large sections of the playing group disgruntled with Henry.

"That's why I don't believe everything I read," Peats said.

"I think it would be (unfair to sack Henry). We all respect him as a coach and the leadership group love him and the squad love him.

"There might be two or three blokes who are unhappy with their contract situation or where they're going next year but that happens at every club."

He savaged reports Elgey and Taylor were unhappy with Henry and holding the club to ransom unless he was released from the final year of his contract.

"Don't believe everything you read these days," Peats said.

"For (them) to come out and say (they're) not going to sign unless the coach isn't there, is just rubbish."