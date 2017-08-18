Primary Health Care's made a $517 million full-year loss, but excluding impairments profit was down 4.9 per cent and revenue grew one per cent to $1.66 billion.

Medical centres and pathology operator Primary Health Care has made a full-year loss of $517 million, due to a $587 million write-down of the value of its medical centres business.

The company said its underlying profit, which excludes the impacts of impairments and non-recurring items, was down 4.9 per cent to $92.1 million while revenue grew one per cent to $1.66 billion.

It declared a final fully-franked dividend of 5.8 cents per share, bringing its total payout to 10.6 cents, down from 12 cents in the 2016 financial year.