A swimming robot will allow Australian scientists to investigate the Antarctic sea floor from thousands of kilometres away.

The chilling depths of Antarctic waters have come within easier reach of Australian climate researchers who won't even have to step foot on the frozen continent.

A new autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) capable of diving up to 5000 metres was unveiled on Friday at Launceston's Australian Maritime College.

Specialist researchers will operate the $5 million polar vessel from thousands of kilometres away in the comfort of a new laboratory at the college.

The world-class vehicle forms part of a $24 million research initiative, partly funded by the federal government's Australian Research Council, to investigate the role Antarctica and the Southern Ocean play in the world's climate.

The self-powered robot has been christened 'nupiri muka', meaning Eye of the Sea in the language of Tasmanian Aboriginals.

"Nupiri muka is the newest and one of the most capable AUVs in the world for use under sea ice and ice shelves," AMC Principal Professor Neil Bose said.

"It will allow us to further build our global reputation for engineering in extreme environments, and help foster strong ties with the international research community."

The craft's customised frame makes it ideal for navigating through challenging under-ice conditions, and can travel more than 140km or for 24 hours on a single battery charge.

The new research tool is due on its maiden Antarctic mission by 2018 or 2019, but must first pass a second series of practice trials off the Tasmanian coast.