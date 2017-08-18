Signout
At least 13 people dead after van and car attacks in two Spanish cities; One Nation leader Pauline Hanson defends entering parliament dressed in a burqa; A look ahead at the weekend in sport;
6 MINS AGO
UPDATED 5 MINS AGO
