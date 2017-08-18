There is a heightened awareness to the vulnerability of public places after Barcelona, the PM says. (AAP)

Security measures around public places will be boosted ahead of football finals, Australia's counter-terror chief has confirmed.

Counter-terror measures will be boosted around Australia's public places in the lead up to the football finals, following another deadly attack involving a vehicle mowing down pedestrians.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says there is a heightened awareness to the vulnerability of all public places following the Barcelona terror attack, which killed at least 13 people and injured dozens more, including three Australians.

"You'll see very close cooperation between state police, the football codes and the owners and operators of the venue in respect of security of those crowded places," his counter-terror chief Tony Sheehan said in Canberra on Friday.