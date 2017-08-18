Sigurdsson move can fund future Swansea transfers, says Clement

Iceland midfielder Sigurdsson, who played a key part in the Welsh club avoiding relegation last season, completed his move to Everton on Wednesday with British media reporting the fee to be around 45 million pounds ($57.96 million).

"I spoke to them (chairman and owners) last night about what we will do moving forward. Funds are available to strengthen the squad," Clement told reporters on Thursday.

"It's a big challenge, no question. We hope we can potentially bring in two or three players to strengthen us in various positions."

Swansea have been linked with multiple players as they look to avoid another relegation scrap and Clement says that the club are keen to bolster the squad quickly but will not pay massive fees.

"We have multiple targets because things do not always come off, you have to move to other players in that situation," he said. "We have to move swiftly, time is important but we will not panic. Sometimes the deals can be better in the last days.

"We have to make sure any player we bring in comes at the valuation we want, we will not pay over the odds. We have cast the net wide... you have to look far and wide for good value."

Swansea were held to a goalless draw at Southampton while United beat West Ham United 4-0 on the opening weekend of the season. However, Clement is confident that his team can come out on top against Jose Mourinho's side, as they have recorded two wins and a draw in their last five league games against United.

"(We're) Excited, what a nice first game back at the Liberty. We had a good game at Old Trafford but we are different and so are they," Clement said.

"They have started well and brought in some good players but we are confident because of what we did last season and our record against them is quite encouraging. We are looking forward to it and expect a really good atmosphere."

