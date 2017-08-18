Thousands of people have observed a minute's silence for the victims of the deadly Barcelona van attack.

Thousands of people including Spain's king and prime minister have held a minute of silence for the victims of attacks in Barcelona and a nearby seaside resort.

King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, along with Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont, stood in front of the crowd in Placa de Cataluyna during the remembrance. The participants then broke into applause before the crowd chanted repeatedly: "I am not afraid! I am not afraid!"

The minute of silence was held near where the driver of a van launched an attack that killed at least 13 people and injured more than 100 others on Thursday evening.