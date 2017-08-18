A woman places a postcard of the Barcelona's Sacred Family cathedral next to bunches of flowers in Las Ramblas, (AAP)

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has attended an emergency security meeting in Barcelona to coordinate the investigation into the terror attacks in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

It comes as Spanish radio asked Catalonia's President Carles Puigdemont on Friday whether an alleged "terrorist" was still at large and dangerous to which he replied: "On the run yes, as for whether he is capable of harm, we don't know at the moment."

But he warned that "these types of people have already demonstrated that they have the will to harm whatever happens."

Spain is waking up to a double tragedy after drivers ploughed into pedestrians in two quick-succession, separate attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, some 120 kilometres south of the seaside city loved by tourists around the globe.

Barcelona attack: More than a dozen dead

In the first incident, which was claimed by the Islamic State group, a white van sped into a street packed full of tourists in central Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, knocking people out of the way and killing 16, according to in a scene of chaos and horror. The driver stepped out of the van and fled the scene.

More than 100 others were injured.

Crowds gathering in #barcelona for one minute's silence at 12 noon - an act of solidarity and defiance, city officials tell me @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/1uVtMvyFk5 — Brett Mason (@BrettMasonNews) August 18, 2017

Some eight hours later in Cambrils, an Audi A3 car rammed into pedestrians, injuring six civilians - one of them critically - and a police officer.

Gunfire ensued during which police killed the five attackers.

Three people have already been arrested over the attacks.

Attacks on Barcelona reverberating here at home

16 dead, scores injured

The IS propaganda agency Amaq claimed that "soldiers" from the jihadist group carried out the attack, according to the Site Intelligence Group which monitors Islamist websites.

Witnesses told of the panic unleashed in an area thronging with local residents and tourists in Spain's second biggest city, as world leaders united in condemning the carnage.

Crowds run from attack in Barcelona

Twenty-six French citizens have been injured, with at least 11 of them in serious condition, the French Foreign Affairs Ministry says.

The statement says French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Barcelona on Friday to visit the victims, and that the French consulate in Barcelona is in contact with Spanish authorities.

One of the suspects was named by the police union as Driss Oukabir, but there were no further details and police denied earlier reports a perpetrator was holed up in a bar.

Barcelona's most famous street Las Ramblas was packed with tourists when a van drove into the crowds, leaving scenes of carnage and panic.

The famous Las Ramblas is one of Barcelona's busiest streets, lined with shops and restaurants and normally packed with with tourists and street performers until well into the night.

Police said there had been a "huge collision" between a van and pedestrians on the thoroughfare and a police source said officers were seeking a total of two suspects.

Spain's royal family condemned the assault in unusually strong terms, vowing that their country would not be "terrorised" by extremists.

'Bodies on the ground'

Witnesses told of scenes of horror, with bodies strewn along the boulevard as others fleeing for their lives.

"When it happened I ran out and saw the damage," local shop worker Xavi Perez told AFP.

"There were bodies on the ground with people crowding round them. People were crying. There were lots of foreigners."

The path of the van in Barcelona The path of the van in Barcelona

Witness Aamer Anwar told Britain's Sky News television that he was walking down Las Ramblas, which he described as "jam-packed" with tourists.

"All of a sudden, I just sort of heard a crashing noise and the whole street just started to run, screaming. I saw a woman right next to me screaming for her kids."

Just hours after, police stopped a second terrorist attack involving explosive devices in the Spanish coastal town of Cambril.

Police in the resort town of Cambrils, located about 100 kilometres south of Barcelona, say those behind a van attack which left six people injured were carrying explosive vests, according to the Associated Press.

The four attackers shot dead by police in Cambrils, 120 kilometres south of Barcelona, were wearing explosive belts.

A fifth attacker died after earlier being injured in the operation.

Police were preparing to complete controlled explosions and called for calm in Cambrils ahead of the operation.

What happened in Cambril and the surrounding region. What happened in Cambril and the surrounding region.

Spain had so far been spared the kind of extremist violence that rocked nearby France, Belgium and Germany.

But it was hit by what is still Europe's deadliest jihadist attack in March 2004, when bombs exploded on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people in an attack claimed by Al Qaeda-inspired extremists.

Ethan Spibey, a charity director on holiday in the city, said he and several others had locked themselves in a nearby church.

"All of a sudden it was real kind of chaos... people just started running screaming," he told Sky. "There was kind of a mini stampede."

Tom Gueller, who lives on a road next to Las Ramblas said he saw the van speeding along the boulevard.

"It wasn't slowing down at all. It was just going straight through the middle of the crowds in the middle of the Ramblas," he told BBC radio.

A Greek diplomat in the city said three nationals had been wounded -- a woman and her two children.

Thursday's attack, which followed similar incidents in Britain, Germany and France, drew widespread condemnation.

US Vice President Mike Pence condemns attack in Barcelona

'Revolting attack'

"The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help," US President Donald Trump tweeted.

France's President Emmanuel Macron -- whose country has witnessed a series of bloody jihadist atrocities including a truck rampage in Nice in July 2016 that killed 86 people -- said his thoughts were with the victims of the "tragic attack".

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the "revolting attack" and British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Twitter that London "stands with Spain against terror".

The Nice carnage and other assaults including the 2015 Paris attacks on nightspots in the city were claimed by the Islamic State.

In another deadly vehicle attack in December, 12 people were killed when a man driving a truck ploughed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market.

Spain has emerged as a potential target for jihadists, with extremist websites mentioning it for historical reasons, since much of its territory was once under Muslim rule.

The authorities in Spain -- the world's third biggest tourism destination -- generally remain discreet on the terror threat.

But they publicise every arrest of alleged jihadists, most of them detained for propaganda, recruitment for extremist groups or "glorifying terrorism."

According to the interior ministry, more than 180 "jihadist terrorists" have been arrested since 2015.