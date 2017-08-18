Telco giant Telstra and other internet providers have been ordered by the Federal Court to block access to sites used to access pirated programs.

Film distributor Village Roadshow has won in legal proceedings brought against telco services including Telstra, forcing them to block domain names for services used to illegally download movies and other programs.

Federal Court Justice John Nicholas on Friday ordered internet providers, including Telstra, Optus, TPG and Vocus, to take "reasonable steps" to disable access to a number of websites that breach, such as Pirate Bay, within 15 days.

"In respect of all the online locations, the evidence establishes that each of those locations has facilitated infringement of copyright in one or more of the Roadshow Films," Justice Nicholas said.