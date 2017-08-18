A third person has been arrested following a deadly van attack in Barcelona, authorities in Catalonia say.

Catalonia Interior Minister Joaquim Forn told Catalunya Radio on Friday that the suspect was taken into custody in the northern Catalan town of Ripoll.

On Thursday, one of the two suspects detained in the hours after the Las Ramblas attack was arrested in Ripoll and another in Alcanar.

Police said neither of the two people detained on Thursday was the driver of the white van that plowed down pedestrians. The driver escaped the scene on foot.