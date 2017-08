Fire crews fight to contain a blaze covering three houses in Coalcliff north of Wollongong. (AAP)

Fire and Rescue NSW are battling a fire which is burning three homes on the state's south coast but strong winds aren't helping the conditions.

Up to three houses are ablaze near Wollongong on NSW's south coast, with strong winds causing havoc for firefighters.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews have been battling the fire at Lawrence Hargrave Drive in Coalcliff which spread as a result of winds.

It has been contained by fire crews but several spot fires are still burning as the strong winds continue.